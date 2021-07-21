Bihar police busts inter-state flesh trade gang, 5 held

The official said that the gang had a network in Muzaffarpur, Patna, Raxaul, apart from Rohtas and Mumbai.

The police also rescued 6 minor girls who were to be supplied to Mumbai's dance bars.

Patna, July 21 (IANS) The Bihar police have busted an inter-state sex racket in Rohtas and arrested 5 persons including the kingpin in this connection, an official said here on Wednesday.

They used to supply minor girls to leaders of various political parties as well, police said.

The incident came to light on July 19 when a 14-year-old girl fled from the captivity of accused Rekha Devi alias Bua, the kingpin of the gang, and reached the children welfare department office in Patna.

The victim narrated her ordeal before the officials who immediately directed Patna police to register an FIR in this matter.

As the matter is related to the flesh trade and human trafficking, Anil Kumar, ADG of Bihar police (Weaker section) immediately constituted a rescue team which conducted a raid in the wee hours of Monday.

"During the raid, we learnt that the accused also killed the 12-year-old minor sister of the complainant," said Beena Kumari, SP of weaker section wing of Bihar police.

"We have arrested Rekha Devi alias Bua, Gopal Nut, Shankar Nut, Vikash and Sonu. Rekha used to have tight security at the house in Bikramganj where minor girls were held captive. She had also given an impression in the locality that she was running an orchestra band," the SP said.

"Rekha used to give lucrative offers of providing jobs in the orchestra with handsome salaries. Once a girl fell into the trap, she made her captive in the house and trafficked her to Mumbai. The accused also owns a house in Mumbai and used to supply girls to dance bars and was involved in the flesh trade," the officer said.

"We have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC -- murder, human trafficking, kidnapping and POCSO Act. The police team also seized Rs 1.71 lakh cash, apart from anti-pregnancy and abortion pills from the house. The victims were shifted to a shelter home in Rohtas district," she said.

--IANS

ajk/skp/bg