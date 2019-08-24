Bihar Police get Anant Singh's 2-day transit remand

Duty Magistrate Archana Beniwal while granting the transit remand said Singh should be produced before a competent court in Bihar before 2 p.m. of August 26.

During the hearing, Bihar's standing counsel Advocate Gopal Singh, appearing for the police, sought four-day remand. But it was objected by defence counsel Gyanendra Mishra.

The court also asked the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and others to cooperate with the Bihar Police in execution of the order. Singh had surrendered before the Saket court on Friday.

Singh had been absconding since an FIR was lodged against him under the newly amended Unlawful Activities (Prevention) (UAPA) Act, following a raid at his residence in Patna in which an AK-47 and 26 rounds of live ammunition were recovered. <br>Earlier, the MLA had uploaded a video saying he would surrender before a court and not the Bihar Police.