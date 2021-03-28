Bihar police headquarter seeks info on 211 dismissed cops

The liquor prohibition cell of Bihar dismissed 211 police personnel including constables, inspectors, sub-inspectors, home guard personnel, Bihar Special Armed Force (BSAP) and chowkidars, since the enforcement of the liquor ban in the state in April 2016.

Patna, March 28 (IANS) The Bihar police headquarter has written to the Superintendents' of all the police distrcits, seeking whereabouts of the 211 dismissed cops, who were involved in illegal liquor trades across the state.

The unit has asked SP, SSP, of all districts, commandants of home guard and BSAP to submit their reports by April 6.

"We have asked all the 43 police districts to provide details including addresses, phone numbers, present occupations of the dismissed police personnel. The reason is to ascertain whether they are living normal lives or involved in any criminal activity like smuggling of liquor," said a senior police officer.

The officer added that the initiative comes after an inspector has been recently arrested for his alleged involvement in liquor smuggling in Muzaffarpur district. He was dismissed from the service three years ago for his alleged connection with the liquor mafia, when he was the SHO of Kajra police station.

--IANS

ajk/sdr/