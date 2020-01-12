Bihar police order probe after video of Traffic police taking bribe goes viral

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Sun, Jan 12, 2020 22:16 hrs

KI Prakash, Patna Traffic Deputy Superintendent of Police, speaking to ANI on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Patna (Bihar) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Bihar police on Sunday ordered a probe against a traffic policeman for allegedly taking bribe from a person on a two-wheeler here.
The investigation has been ordered into the matter after a video of the traffic policeman allegedly taking bribe from a person on two-wheeler went viral.


KI Prakash, Patna Traffic Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said: "The police have taken cognizance of the matter based on the video which went viral."
He added that appropriate action will be taken against the culprit after carrying out a proper investigation in this regard. (ANI)

