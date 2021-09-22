Bihar Police recruit first transgender constable

Rachit Raj (23), who was earlier known as Rachana, said that despite being born as a girl, he never felt like wearing female dresses.

Accordingly, Rachit Raj has become the first transgender constable to be deployed in the confidential branch of the SP office in Kaimur district.

"When I was 17 years old, I was attracted towards girls rather than boys. It is extremely difficult to establish the identity of a transgender. When I went to the market, people passed comments. Many said that a girl was walking like a boy," Raj said.

"Despite all the social hurdles, I had submitted an affidavit in the court to be recognised as a transgender. It was extremely difficult to transform my physical identity from female to male. I had applied for the post of constable as a male and I was selected this year. After the training, I have been deployed in the confidential branch in the SP office in Kaimur. I am now getting respect from my fellow colleagues," Raj said.

"As per the Transgender Protection Act, 2019, any transgender can reveal his identity. In Bihar, there is no place to obtain a transgender certificate. Also, I am unable to change my physical identity in my academic certificates. In the gender column, my gender is put as female in the certificates," he said.

