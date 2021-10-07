Bihar police squad of 92 woman commandos to fight Naxalites, terrorists

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 7 (ANI): Ninety-two women constables, selected from the Bihar Special Armed Police, who have been trained at the Central Training Centre of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Mutkhed in Maharashtra, will fight against Naxalites and terrorists.



Director-General, Training Alok Raj said Bihar police's 92 woman commandos were already capable of combating operations and have now been trained further to enhance their strength.

"Women were trained in Patna, Dehri-on-Sone and then in CRPF's CTC Mudkhed for advanced training. Now all these commandos are capable of close combat-battle and Naxal warfare," he said.

Over the course of three months of training, they have been prepared to meet all the challenges. These women commandos will be posted in specially constituted agencies where only selected policemen are given a chance, Raj said.

"This is the first time that such a squad of women commandos has been prepared in the state police," he said.

The women commandos have been trained under the supervision of the paramilitary force.

The DG said the women commandos will show their capability in those agencies of Bihar Police where policemen go through challenges for deployment. These agencies include the Special Security Group (SSG).

During this training, women will be given special training to thwart the biggest attacks and operate small and sophisticated weapons.

Raj said apart from SSG, women commandos will also be deployed in Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and will be part of the Special Task Force (STF) of Bihar Police. (ANI)

