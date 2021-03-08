Bihar Police to get two dozen sniffer dogs soon

The German Shepherds, Belgium Shepherds and Labradors are presently undergoing training in Hyderabad. Named Pubji, Teja, Duke, Simba and Sheru, among others, these dogs are expected to be commissioned to the investigating teams of the Bihar Police very soon, an official said.

Patna, March 8 (IANS) Bihar Police will soon be strengthened with the addition of over two dozen sniffer dogs.

An event related to sniffer dogs will be organised at the BMP 5 ground in Patna soon where Bihar Police will showcase the skills of the old and new dogs.

"Apart from their sniffing capacity, these dogs are extremely good runners and jumpers, which is helpful for nabbing criminals. They have been trained to detect bombs, land mines, narcotics and liquor," the official said.

As per the data, the CID of Bihar Police has 68 sniffer dogs, with the home department sanctioning Rs 1.5 lakh per month for their maintenance.

Bihar Police had purchased 20 sniffer dogs one-and-a-half years back to detect liquor. One of the dogs, Damini, a German Shepherd, has played an important role in cracking over two dozen cases. Two of the dogs -- Maddy and Hunter -- are experts in detecting liquor from under the ground.

--IANS

ajk/arm