Bihar presents Rs 5803.60 crore road construction budget

Patna, March 10 (IANS) Bihar Road Construction Minister Nitin Nabin presented the budget for his ministry in the Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday, with an outlay of Rs 5,803.60 crore for different road construction projects.

"We have a budget of Rs 5,803.60 for the financial year 2021-22 for overall road construction in rural and urban areas of Bihar. The state government is carrying out a number of road construction projects, besides contributing to the NHAI projects in the state. We have a special plan to construct elevated roads in the urban areas besides constructing more state highways in the districts," Nabin said.