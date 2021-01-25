Bihar: R-Day tableaux to give message of online education

Patna, Jan 25 (IANS) On Republic Day at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna, one would see a glimpse of Bihar's tourist places this year as well as a message of protection from the coronavirus pandemic and 'online education, the need of the hour'.

A senior official said on Monday that this year, 10 departments would present the tableaux on various themes. On the occasion of Republic Day, Governor Phagu Chauhan would unfurl the tricolour and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, among others, would be present on the occasion.