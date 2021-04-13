Bihar records 4,157 fresh COVID cases in last 24 hours

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 14 (ANI): Bihar reported 4,157 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Tuesday.

The state capital, Patna, recorded the highest COVID-19 cases with 1,205 new infections in the last 24 hours.



The active COVID-19 cases in the state have mounted to 20,148.

India reported 1,61,736 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. The total number of cases has gone up to 1,36,89,453.

In the last 24 hours, 879 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country. This took the COVID-19 death toll to 1,71,058. The active number of cases stands at 12,64,698. (ANI)

