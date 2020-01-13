Bihar registers dip in riots, crime against women, police cite NCRB data

Patna (Bihar) [India], Jan 13 (ANI): Bihar which figures fourth on the national crime chart for riots in 2018 has registered a decline of over 8,000 cases from the previous year, state police said on Sunday citing data published recently by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

According to police, rioting is classified as the use of force or violence by an unlawful assembly of five or more people."The National Crime Records Bureau recently published the crime data... Bihar figured fourth on the list for riots. However, the incidents of the riot have decreased as compared to the crime data from the year 2017," Additional Director General (ADG CID) Vinay Kumar said in a press conference here.He also said that the state also registered a decline in the number of crimes against women, which includes rape, sexual harassment and domestic violence."Bihar has improved from 28th position on the list in 2017 to 29th position in 2018. The national average for a crime against women is 58.8 incidents per one lakh. However, the same figure stands between 28.8 and 29.8 in the state," Kumar said.He also said that the state stands at 22nd position on crime under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 11th for murders and 16th for robbery.Kumar said that the state figured last for kidnapping for ransom with practically zero crimes. (ANI)