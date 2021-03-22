Bihar registry office employee killed in Muzaffarpur

The incident took place in Rampur Kashi village under Manihari police station, an official said.

Patna, March 22 (IANS) An employee at the registry office in Muzaffarpur in Bihar has been found dead. The body was spotted by villagers in a pit near the roadside with gunshot wounds. He was identified through documents found in his pocket.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Kuddush, a native of Majhiya village in Vaishali district.

The deceased's uncle Tanvir Alam identified the body. He informed Manihari police that his nephew was in a government job in Muzaffarpur registry office and he did not return home on Sunday.

"We have sent the body for post mortem to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) and are waiting for the report.

"We are also scanning the call details of the deceased to find clues. Besides, we are also looking for local criminals who may have committed the crime during the night," said the investigating officer requesting anonymity.

