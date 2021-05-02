Bihar reports 13,534 fresh Covid cases

Patna, May 2 (IANS) Bihar has reported 13,534 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Sunday.

As per officials, Patna has registered a maximum of 2,748 Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

Besides, Vaishali has registered 805, West Champaran 652, Nalanda 611, Begusarai 659, Gaya 544 and Bhagalpur 535 cases in the last 24 hours.