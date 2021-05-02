Bihar reports 13,534 fresh Covid cases

Patna, May 2 (IANS) Bihar has reported 13,534 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Sunday.
As per officials, Patna has registered a maximum of 2,748 Covid cases in the last 24 hours.
Besides, Vaishali has registered 805, West Champaran 652, Nalanda 611, Begusarai 659, Gaya 544 and Bhagalpur 535 cases in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav has accused the Narendra Modi government of not providing adequate quota of medicines, oxygen and ventilators to Bihar.
"You may have differences with Nitish Kumar but why are you taking revenge against the innocent people of Bihar. There are 5,000 Covid patients dying every day in the state and the crematoriums are also overcrowded. What kind of government this is? Devastations are all over the place," Yadav said.
"The state government has no control over the medical mafias. The life saving drugs are not available in the market. The mafias are selling life saving injections Remdesivir at Rs 50,000. Even Dexona tablets, Vitamin capsules are not available in the market. There is no regulatory authority in the state to check the menace," he added.
--IANS
ajk/sdr/