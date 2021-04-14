Bihar reports 4,157 new cases, 43 deaths

The official said that four persons died in AIIMS Patna, seven in Patna Medical College and hospital (PMCH), four in Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) and one at Danapur railway hospital.

Patna, April 14 (IANS) Bihar reported 4,157 new cases of coronavirus infection and 43 deaths in 24 hours on Wednesday. The deceased included 16 patients who have died in hospitals of Patna.

As the situation is worsening in Bihar, the health department has appointed three senior IAS officers as OSD (Officer on Special Duty) of Patna AIIMS, PMCH and NMCH to closely monitor the situation and suggest state government to take initiatives accordingly.

Among dead are former IAS officer Vijay Ranjan, Krishna Chandra Rai, the father of famous heart specialist Dr Prashant Rai, Vijendra Kumar Sharma, an employee of Bihar legislative Council and others.

The official further said that two each died in Saran district, Vaishali, Bhojpur and Nawada, Muzaffarpur and Jamui districts, three each died in Nalanda and Jahanabad districts, one each in Siwan, Begusarai, Aurangabad, Godda, Katihar and Madhubani and four in Bhagalpur district.

The health department of Bihar has tested 93,523 suspected patients till Tuesday evening and 4,157 detected Corona positive in all 38 districts. With this, the total active cases in Bihar are now 20,148. The Bihar government further said that 68,606 persons have recovered from the infection as well.

