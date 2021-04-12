Bihar reports 7,225 new Covid cases in last 48 hours

An official said since the pandemic began last year the overall tally in the state has reached 2,83,229, including 1,610 persons who lost their lives.

Patna, April 12 (IANS) In Bihar, 7,225 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 48 hours and 12 lost their lives, according to the state health department officials on Monday.

He said that 1,053 persons recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The state capital, Patna, is the most affected city in Bihar where infection is hitting the frontline corona warriors.

On Sunday, two doctors and seven medical staff of Patna Medical College and hospital tested Covid positive. On Saturday, two doctors of AIIMS Patna and nine doctors of the PMCH were put in isolation after their Covid-19 reports came positive.

A total of 1,382 infected persons were reported from Patna on Sunday. On Saturday, the health department detected 1,431 patients.

There are 157 patients infected with corona who are admitted in PMCH.

Raj Kumar Bhagat, a resident of Purnea district, who was admitted in the PMCH, died due to the corona infection on Sunday. Besides, a 90-year-old person of Jahanabad named Shiv Yadav also died due to Covid.

Dr Vinod Kumar Singh, the medical superintendent of the Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH), said that 106 patients were currently admitted in the Covid ward and three patients -- Ajit Pratap Singh of Bhojpur, Safiq-Ullah Khan of Gaya and Chinta Singh of Kankarbagh -- died on Sunday.

