Bihar's gangster cum extortionist Vikas Jha arrested in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): In a joint operation with the Special Task Force (STF), Bihar and a team of Southern Range (SR) of Delhi Police Special Cell arrested a gangster cum extortionist Vikas Jha here. One semi-automatic pistol and live cartridges have been recovered from his possession.

According to the police, Jha (25) alias, Kalia is a sharpshooter of a gang of Sitamarhi district in Bihar. He is a wanted criminal in more than 15 cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion, threatening, assault in Bihar.In an official statement, PS Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delhi Special Cell said, "He is one of the most wanted and dreaded criminals of Bihar who has escaped police custody three times so far. Jha has been arrested during the intervening night of October 16 and 17 from Rajdhani Park, Nangloi, Delhi. Police have recovered one semi-automatic pistol of .32 and 7 live cartridges from his possession.""Accused is a highly dreaded and most notorious member of Santosh Jha gang in Bihar. He is wanted in a number of heinous cases of murder. attempt to murder. extortion, threatening. assault. hurt, arms act in Bihar," he added.Southern Range (SR) of Special Cell, New Delhi had information that Jha is wanted in several killings and other heinous cases like extortion, threatening to contractors, engineers, builders and other wealthy persons in Bihar is hiding in West Delhi. It was also revealed that he is involved in many broad day shootouts, contract killings with AK-47 and cases of extortions from contractors or engineers in Bihar.A case under the Arms Act has been registered against him and investigation is underway. (ANI)