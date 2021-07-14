Bihar sculptor's unique way to honour PM Modi

Jai Prakash, a sculptor, has showcased several such statues of PM Narendra Modi in his roadside shop. He claims that each of the statues has a capacity to store Rs 1 lakh in coins and currency notes.

"The idea to develop statues of PM Narendra Modi came last year when he imposed Janata curfew during the first wave of Corona in March. He had taken such a decision to save the lives of our countrymen. I want to make people, especially children, talk about our great prime minister who is the best in the world," Jai Prakash said.

"Our prime minister is making all possible efforts to save money so that it would be used in the development of our country. The idea of making piggy banks in his statues came from his particular ideology," Jai Prakash said.

Due to the popularity of PM Narendra Modi, several other artists have made his statues including a wax monument in London and a 100 feet tall temple in his name in Meerut.

