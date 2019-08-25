Bihar seeks Rs 2,700 cr as compensation for flood damages

The districts of Muzaffarpur, East Champaran, West Champaran, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Saharsa, Supaul, Purnea, Kishanganj, Araria and Katihar were the worst affected.

The floods have caused damages to standing crops, along with several roads and government buildings.

Principal Secretary of Disaster Management Department, Pratyaya Amrit on Saturday said that based on the report on damage assessment, the Centre has been requested to provide an assistance of Rs 2,700 crore.

Besides, a Central government team is also expected to visit the state soon to take a stock of the losses. The state government said that all flood-affected persons received Rs 6,000 in their bank accounts. Besides, the kin of the deceased have been provided Rs 4 lakhs each. There is also provision of providing assistance for damage to houses. According to an assessment, this year's floods have caused damage to 2.5 lakh hectares of crop land. The Agriculture Department has demanded Rs 353 crore as compensation for the losses. In the rural areas, 3,004 roads were damaged by the floods. Besides, national highways were also affected. The Road Construction Department has estimated that around Rs 200 crore would be needed to re-construct the roads.