Bihar, Sikkim likely to see very heavy rainfall on October 2

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Fri, Oct 1st, 2021, 01:30:04hrs
Representative Image

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall over Bihar on October 2 and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on October 2 and 3.

"Very Heavy rainfall also likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 30th September; over Bihar on 02nd October; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 02nd and 03rd October; extremely heavy falls (> 20 cm) very likely at isolated places over Jharkhand on 30th September; over Bihar on 30th Sept and 01st October," IMD said in a tweet.
"Under the influence of well marked low-pressure area over north Jharkhand and adjoining Bihar and its remnant, Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Bihar and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim till 03rd Oct," it added. (ANI)

