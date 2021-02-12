Bihar to chalk out climate resilient pathway with UNEP help

An MoU has been signed between the government of Bihar and the UNEP to outline the support, which includes technical advice and review as well as advocacy support for stakeholder action.

Patna, Feb 13 (IANS) Bihar is set to prepare a strategy for a climate resilient and low carbon development pathway with the support of the UN Environment Programme (UNEP).

Bihar is a rapidly growing economy and is committed to environmental sustainability by moving towards a climate resilient and low carbon development pathway. At the same time, Bihar is also a state that is highly vulnerable to climate change, which threatens to undermine its developmental efforts.

Dipak Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary, Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said: "Bihar government is committed to a cleaner environment. The UNEP supported initiative by the government of Bihar will also pave the way for other states to embark on this journey of climate resilience and low carbon development."

Tarkishore Prasad, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, said: "It gives me immense pleasure to note that the Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) has joined hands with UNEP for preparing a strategy that aims for climate resilience and low carbon development. It will add to the green initiatives already taken by the state government such as Jal-Jeevan Hariyali Abhiyan, agricultural road map, renewable energy policy and clean fuel policy."

