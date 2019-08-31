Bihar to observe Jaitley's birth anniversary

He said Bihar will also install Arun Jaitley's statue in the state capital Patna.

Expressing sorrow over Jaitley's demise, Kumar attended a condolence meeting here on Saturday and remembered Jaitley's contribution to Indian politics, saying he was a prominent leader against corruption launched by Jaiprakash Narayan.

"His inspiration will be with us, his statue will be installed and his birthday will be celebrated every year as a state function", Kumar said.

"Arun Jaitley Ji was an extraordinarily brilliant person. He skillfully and successfully shouldered the responsibilities of different ministries in the government of India. He was also an outstanding legal luminary," Kumar added.

Former Finance Minister and BJP stalwart Arun Jaitely died on August 24 in New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Hospital at the age of 66.