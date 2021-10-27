Bihar: Wife of Sitamarhi's 'Robin Hood' wins district council poll

Though a thief, Irfan was involved in social work also. He has made roads and narrow lanes in seven villages of his native Jogia panchayat in Sitamarhi district at the cost of Rs one crore.

Patna, Oct 27 (IANS) The wife of Mohammad Irfan, who amassed wealth by robbing people across the country and was recently arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police, has managed to win the panchayat election in Bihar's Sitamarhi district.

Due to his social work in the village, his wife Gulshan Parveen filed nomination for the District Council member and won the election with a big margin.

Irfan started stealing nearly 11 years ago. He and his family members were daily wagers. He was unable to give dowry for his sister due to which she remained unmarried.

According to a Uttar Pradesh Police official, Irfan moved to other states and started stealing in big bungalows across metro cities. He never did a recce of a house before committing the crime.

The police said he committed theft in all metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Goa, Pune, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Chennai, among other cities.

Irfan is the most wanted thief with 40 FIRs registered against him in these cities.

A police official said Irfan was involved in a theft in Kavinagar locality of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and took away cash and jewellery worth Rs 1.5 crore.

"We raided his native house in Sitamarhi in September, but were unable to nab him. We recently raided it again on specific information and arrested him. After his arrest, the local people came to know about his thefts in other states," the police official added.

Irfan has a good lifestyle and always travels in luxury cars like Jaguar and owns many flats in metro cities. He reportedly has four girlfriends, including a Bhojpuri actress.

--IANS

ajk/khz/dpb