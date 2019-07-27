Bihar Women's Commission condemns Azam Khan's remark, seeks dismissal

Patna (Bihar) [India], July 27 (ANI): Dilmani Mishra, Chairperson of Bihar Women's Commission, has condemned Azam Khan's sexist remark against BJP lawmaker Rama Devi in the Lok Sabha and said she has requested the Speaker to dismiss him.



"I just want to say that such a person should be not be allowed to sit in the House. he does not respect women. I have also sent a letter to the Speaker regarding his dismissal," she said while speaking to ANI on Friday.

During the debate on the Triple Talaq Bill in the Lower House on Thursday, Rama Devi had asked Khan to speak looking at the Chair and address the House through the presiding officer.

Khan, however, made remarks that were perceived to be sexist by the treasury benches, triggering strong objections.

The Rampur lawmaker, in his defense, had said Rama Devi was like a sister to him.

Khan did not apologise for his remark but said he will resign if he had said anything unparliamentary. He also staged a walkout along with his party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who defended his remarks. (ANI)

