Bihar youth booked for uploading obscene videos on social media

Patna, July 13 (IANS) On direction of the district court, police in Bihar's Sitamarhi have registered an FIR against a youth for uploading obscene videos of a woman on a social media platform.

The incident occurred in a locality falling under the town police station in Sitamarhi.

"Accused Anshul Kumar is a friend of the victim's husband and has a shop in front of her house. In the absence of the victim's husband, the accused used to come to her home and had taken her mobile phone number. They were involved in obscene audio and video chatting which Anshul had recorded in the past," town police station SHO Ranvir Kumar Jha said.