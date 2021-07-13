Bihar youth booked for uploading obscene videos on social media

Patna, July 13 (IANS) On direction of the district court, police in Bihar's Sitamarhi have registered an FIR against a youth for uploading obscene videos of a woman on a social media platform.
The incident occurred in a locality falling under the town police station in Sitamarhi.
"Accused Anshul Kumar is a friend of the victim's husband and has a shop in front of her house. In the absence of the victim's husband, the accused used to come to her home and had taken her mobile phone number. They were involved in obscene audio and video chatting which Anshul had recorded in the past," town police station SHO Ranvir Kumar Jha said.
"The accused, on the basis of the obscene video clips, started blackmailing the victim in a bid to establish physical relations with her. As the victim refused his sexual advances, he threatened to upload the videos on social media. The victim finally narrated her ordeal to her husband who complained to Anshul's father. The matter went to the local Panchayat where the village head forced him to delete the videos," he said.
The accused had, however, kept a back-up of the videos and he started threatening the victim and her husband. He also uploaded the videos on social media platforms. The victim's husband approached the local police station but he did not manage to register an FIR. He finally approached district court which directed local police to register the FIR and properly investigate this matter.
"We have registered the FIR after the direction of the court. The investigation is underway. The accused will be arrested soon," Jha said.
--IANS
