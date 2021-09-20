Bihar's Gopalganj district in grip of viral fever

Dr Saurabh Agrawal, child specialist in Sadar hospital, said that the majority of the children are suffering from pneumonia and it is infecting their lungs.

Patna, Sep 20 (IANS) Gopalganj district in North Bihar is severely affected with viral fever with more than 25 new born babies coming to the district Sadar hospital every day.

"As a result, the children are having breathing problem apart from fever. We have 15 beds in the child ward and all of them are full. We are making extra arrangements to cater to the children. The hospital has made adequate arrangement to provide steam to children. Steam is a proven treatment to reduce infections in lung and neck," Agrawal said.

"The majority of the children are coming from Kuchaikot, Jadhopur, Manjha and Thawe block. Besides, a number of children are also coming from other urban and rural areas," Agrawal said.

According to an estimate, 10 children have died due to the viral fever in Gopalganj district. Medical experts believe that this fever is slightly different from the known variant of viral fever. In all 45 children have died due to viral fever in the last one month.

Muzaffarpur, Siwan, Saran, West Champaran, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, Patna, Gaya, Purnea are some of the other districts in Bihar affected by the fever. Sources said that more than 1200 children are having symptoms of this unknown variant of viral fever. Around 250 patients are admitted in Patna's four major hospitals, PMCH, NMCH, IGIMS and Patna AIIMS. Besides, a large number of patients are admitted in private hospitals.

--IANS

ajk/bg