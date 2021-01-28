Bihar's only LJP MLA meets CM, says 'courtesy call, options open'

LJP MLA Raj Kumar Singh however told IANS that it was "just a courtesy meeting" with Nitish Kumar, adding that "all options are open for me".

Patna, Jan 28 (IANS) After the entry of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Jama Khan into the JD-U, the only legislator of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) met Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday, setting off speculations about his switchover to the ruling party.

"After winning the Assembly election, I could not meet Nitish Kumar despite the fact that the LJP is a part of the National Democratic Alliance. Hence, I met him today. It was a courtesy call and does not have any political implications," Singh said.

"I represent Matihani constituency in Begusarai district. I urged the CM to get pending developmental works there completed," the legislator said.

Singh met Building Construction Minister Ashok Chaudhary three days ago.

The LJP led by Chirag Paswan had taken a tough stand against the JD-U in the last Bihar Assembly elections, hurting its poll prospects wherein it tumbled down from 69 seats (in 2015) to 43 seats (in 2020).

However, Nitish Kumar again formed the government in Bihar with the help of coalition partners BJP (74), HAM (4) and VIP (4).

The BSP MLA from Chainpur had joined JD-U on January 22 while Independent Sumit Singh had given a letter of support to the JD-U the same day.

Sources claimed that Jama Khan and Sumit Singh were supporting the JD-U as they are eying ministerial berths in the next state Cabinet expansion.

