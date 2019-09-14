Bijapur : Encounter between police and Naxal, body of Naxal recovered

Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 14 (ANI): A body of a Naxal was recovered following the encounter that ensued between the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Naxalites here on Saturday morning.

During the search operation, a .315 bore rifle has also been recovered.

"Acting on the specific input about Naxal movement near Punnur a DRG team left for operations from Awapalli. The exchange of fire took place around 8.30 -9 am between the Naxal and DRG party near Punnur, 6 Kilometer northeast of Awapalli," said P Sundarraj, DIG Anti Naxal Operations.



The search operation is going on.

Further details are awaited (ANI)

