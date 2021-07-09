'Bijli Sakhis' help in realising power dues in UP district

Engaging rural women of self-help groups (SHGs) as 'Bijli Sakhis' as part of a state government initiative under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), has resulted in power bills worth over Rs 49 lakh being collected by them from the rural areas in Prayagraj district.

Lucknow, July 9 (IANS) The initiative by the Uttar Pradesh electricity department to rely on women to realise power dues from villagers, seems to be paying off.

Bijli Sakhis have collected dues from Soraon, Koraon, Phulpur, Meja, Karchana, Mauaima and Pratappur development blocks in Prayagraj district. These dues had accrued between February 1 and June 15, 2021.

Vinod Kumar Gangwar, chief power engineer of Prayagraj division, said, "These women have ensured that collection of electricity dues from rural areas, even during the peak of the pandemic second wave. We are now planning to encourage more rural women to join this mission, aimed at empowering them and also doing a noble national service."

NRLM's district mission manager, Amit Shukla, said that the performance of rural women, most of whom were working for the first time, has been commendable.

"We trained 115 women to work as Bijli Sakhis in Prayagraj and 102 of them have already started working by reading electricity meters, generating bills and collecting the due amounts. The fact that in less than five months they have earned a commission of Rs 2.5 lakh for themselves despite the pandemic is really worthy of applause," he said.

These 102 women working in 10 groups have managed to realize this amount from 5,274 consumers, leaving even senior power department officials surprised.

The Bijli Sakhis undergo brief training on reading meters and generating power bills before they start working.

