Bijnor: Family lodges complaint against police over death of boy during anti-CAA protest

Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Family members of a man, who had died during an anti-CAA protest on December 20, have lodged a complaint against police for allegedly shooting him dead.

The family of Suleiman alleged that he was picked up by police and was shot dead outside a Madrasa on the day when protests erupted in the city against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Suleiman's brother Shoaib said, "My brother had gone to offer prayers on Friday. He was picked up by three cops when he came out of the mosque and was shot dead outside a Madrasa."He was a student of the final year of Under Graduation and was preparing for civil services, he said."I have full faith in the judiciary. I feel that justice will be served," Shoaib said.Suleiman's father also said: "Police have shot dead my son. I have full faith in the system and I urge the police to ensure justice for us."Vishvajeet Shrivastava, SP Rural, said that the complaint will be part of the ongoing investigation lodged by the police against the protesters."A complaint has been lodged by Suleiman's brother in which he alleged that police had killed his brother...A new FIR cannot be lodged as there is already a case. First case was filed by police. His complaint will be made a part of the investigation," he said.Last week, Congress general secretary for Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, met Suleiman's family to express condolences and grief.At least 19 people have been killed in protests against the new law in different parts of Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)