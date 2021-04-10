'Bike Ambulance Dada' Karimul Haque meets PM Modi in WB's Siliguri

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], April 10 (ANI): Padma Shree awardee Karimul Haque, who is known for his selfless service to society, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday on his arrival at the Bagdogra International Airport.



PM Modi landed in Baghdogra for political rallies in Siliguri and Krishna Nagar. Haque, who is also known as 'Bike Ambulance Dada', is a tea garden worker in West Bengal. He received the Padma Shri award in 2017 for his unique way of social service by ferrying patients to medical facilities on his motorbike in Jalpaiguri district.

In 1995, Haque's mother died at home from heart attack due to lack of timely medical treatment. Following this, he took a vow to not let anyone else die due to insufficient ambulance coverage.

Since 1998 Haque has been providing ambulance coverage to over 20 villages in and around Dhalabari in the Doars belt where basic amenities such as roads and electricity are not present, and the nearest hospital is 45 kilometres away.

Voting is underway in 44 constituencies in five districts of West Bengal during the fourth phase of the state Assembly polls. Among the 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, five in Alipurduar and nine in Cooch Behar.

The fifth phase of the assembly elections will commence on April 17. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

