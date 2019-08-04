Bike-borne assailants open fire on trader in Greater Noida, 2 injured

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Two people including a trader were injured after unidentified bike-borne assailants opened fire on them in broad daylight in Dankaur area here in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

According to police, the trader had animosity with a person and he was the target of the assailants.

The trader was travelling in a mini truck when the assailants indiscriminately opened fire which hit a biker who was passing by the spot.



The trader and the biker, identified as Manoj Kumar, have sustained injuries in their feet.

The duo was rushed to a hospital here, the police said.

A relative of the trader said he had a scuffle with some people at a vegetable market. "They had threatened to kill him and his driver," he said.

The police have registered a case against four people and initiated an investigation in the matter. (ANI)

