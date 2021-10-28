Bike rider killed by pedestrian for being rammed in K'taka

The deceased is identified as Vijaya Mahantesha Hiremath (67). The police have arrested the accused Adrushya, a resident of Mallapura in Kittur taluk immediately after the incident.

Belagavi (Karnataka), Oct 28 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a pedestrian killed an elderly bike rider who lost control and rammed his bike into him on Thursday in Kittur town in the Belagavi district of Karnataka.

According to the police, the bike on which victim Vijaya Mahantesha Hiremath was travelling was hit by a car from behind. Losing control over the bike, the victim rammed it into Adrushya who was standing on the corner of the road.

Adrushya, who fell down along with a friend, started assaulting the elderly man. In a fit of rage, he kicked the bike rider on the chest. The elderly man, unable to take the pain, died on the spot.

The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera and the video clearly showed accused Ardushya assaulting the victim. The police are investigating the case.

