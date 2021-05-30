Bikru widow Khushi hospitalised in critical condition

Khushi had been married for barely three days when the massacre took place and her husband was shot dead in an encounter later. She was also arrested after the incident.

Dubey was killed following the massacre in the Kanpur village that saw eight police personnel shot dead by Vikas Dubey's gang.

Lucknow, May 30 (IANS) Khushi, the under-age widow of one of the Bikru massacre accused, Amar Dubey, is critically ill.

In September last year, when the lawyers proved that she was a minor, the court ordered her to be shifted to a shelter home in Barabanki from the jail.

According to doctors, Khushi complained of severe chest pain on Saturday evening and was brought to the district hospital.

Sources said that her condition deteriorated and she started vomiting blood after which she was referred to Lucknow for treatment.

B.N. Maurya of the district hospital, said that Khushi Dubey was being treated, but some investigation cannot be done in Barabanki, so she was referred to Lucknow.

Khushi's family members told reporters that she had been very ill since November last year but, despite their pleas, she was not given proper treatment.

--IANS

amita/in