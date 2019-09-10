Bilateral exercise SLINEX-19 between India-Sri Lanka commences

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): The seventh edition of the bilateral Maritime Exercise between Sri Lanka - India, SLINEX 2019 commenced formally with an Opening Ceremony at Headquarters Eastern Fleet on September 8.

"The Opening Ceremony was co-chaired by Rear Adm Puneet Chadha, Chief Staff Officer (Ops) HQENC and Rear Adm AUC De Silva, Flag Officer Commanding Naval Fleet (FOCNF) of the Sri Lankan Navy (SLN) and was attended by Commanding Officers and Ops teams from all participating ships attended the ceremony," an official statement said.Trainee officers from SLN Ships Sindhurala and Suranimala visiting INS Khukri and INS Sumedha as a part of cross deck visit. The trainees were given a guided tour of the ships. Later, SLN Trainee Officers undertook simulated manoeuvres on the Ship Handling Simulator at MWC(V)."With an aim to share best practices, SLN personnel visited INS Dega and INS Khukri where they were briefed on Helo Operations from the Naval Air Station and Shipborne Helicopter Operations. SLN personnel also visited INS Vishwakarma where they participated in Fire Fighting and Damage Control training in the DC Simulator 'Avijit'," the statement read.A reception was also hosted onboard INS Sumedha and INS Khukri in honour of the visiting SLN ships. Austin Fernando, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to India was the Guest of Honour and while Rear Adm AUC De Silva, FOCNF (SLN), Commanding Officers and Officers of the participating ships were also in attendance. (ANI)