Bilaterals, pluri-lateral meetings, diaspora address part of Modi's packed schedule in US

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a packed schedule during his week-long visit to the US to attend the UNGA which includes multi-lateral engagements, interaction with the business community, bilateral meetings as also address to the Indian diaspora.

Apart from meeting US President Donald Trump, Modi is also scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with Iran President Hassan Rouhani.PM Modi, who left for Houston from the national capital late Friday, will have a round table meeting with the CEOs of oil sector companies on the first day of his arrival in the US.On September 22, Modi will deliver his address at 'Howdy Modi', an Indian community event, which has assumed added importance with US President Donald Trump also attending it.The event at the NRG Stadium will be followed by a luncheon meeting with elected officials and a community reception at the same venue.Modi will leave for New York the same day. On September 23, he will attend the United Nations Secretary-General's Climate Action Summit at the UN building.The summit will be followed by a high-level meeting on Universal Health Coverage.This will be followed by Prime Minister's meetings with the Amir of Qatar, President of Niger, Prime Minister of Italy and the Director of UNICEF.He will also attend the Leaders' Dialogue on Strategic Responses to Terrorist and Violent Extremist Narratives. Modi will also meet the Presidents of Namibia and Maldives.On September 24, the PM will meet US President Donald Trump at the UN headquarters, which will be their second meeting in three days.His other engagements during the day include India-Pacific islands' leaders' meeting and Gandhi @150 event. Later, he will receive Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation's Goalkeepers Global Goals Award 2019.On September 25, Modi will deliver keynote address at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum. He will then attend a CEOs' routable and also have one-on-one meetings.He will also be meeting Prime Ministers of Belgium, Armenia and New Zealand and President of Estonia.On September 26, the Prime Minister has a scheduled meeting with Iran President Hassan Rouhani. He will also be meeting the president of Cyprus and Prime Minister of Greece.Modi will address the United Nations General Assembly on September 27. This will be followed by an informal meeting with other delegations and Indian community outside the general assembly hall.Meetings with prime ministers of Bhutan and Bangladesh is also scheduled on the same day. The Prime Minister will leave for New Delhi on September 28. (ANI)