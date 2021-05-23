Bilawal Bhutto claims Imran Khan will 'flee Pakistan' like other lawmakers

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 23 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Sunday claimed that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will also flee from the country like other lawmakers.



According to Geo News, the opposition leader said that "Imran Khan will also flee the country like other lawmakers, including Pakistan former Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz and former President Pervez Musharraf."

Addressing a press conference, Bilawal alleged that Imran Khan is "leading the country towards destruction in pursuit of Musharraf's goal".

"The poverty rate was 50 per cent during the rule of Imran Khan's benefactor dictator Pervez Musharraf," Geo News quoted Bilawal as saying. He further stated that massive loans are being taken from abroad on strict terms which will increase the economic woes of the country. Imran Khan's cabinet is squandering money from the national exchequer.

"Imran Khan's crime is not only inflation but also patronising the mafia that is causing inflation in the country," Bilawal said while lashing out, adding that the premier is accusing others but he should "take a look at his own deeds first".

Earlier this month, speaking about Imran Khan's recent trip to Saudi Arabia, he said it was unfortunate how the same Prime Minister, who used to talk about not obtaining loans from other countries, was carrying the "begging bowl" with him everywhere in the world.

"Prime Minister, surely you hold vast experience in collecting donations. However, countries do not run on donations alone," said the PPP chairperson.

As Pakistan's financial debt continues to mount, Bilawal also said the Prime Minister had borrowed money from China to return Saudi Arabia's USD 3 billion loan, adding that the incumbent government's inept economic policies had made life for the common man very difficult.

"If the money we receive from loans continues to get wasted in corruption, the common man will continue to bear the burden of inflation," he said, adding that "Imran Khan, you should come out of your palace in Bani Gala."

Bilawal had said the government cannot return even the payments for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, adding that China was hesitant on issuing USD 6 billion funds for the ML-1 project, Geo News reported.

"The Chinese government's hesitancy (in issuing the funds) is in fact an expression of their lack of confidence in the PTI government," he said, adding that foreign investors were afraid of investing in Pakistan. (ANI)

