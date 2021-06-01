Bilawal Bhutto lashes out Imran Khan's govt for giving US military bases

Peshawar [Pakistan], June 1 (ANI): The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto has slammed the Imran Khan-led "incumbent" government for agreeing to give military bases to the United States in the country.



American President Joe Biden administration is said to be in talks with the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan on the issue of having bases on Pakistan soil for the US troops leaving Afghanistan.

Addressing a press conference at Wali Bagh in Charsadda district on Sunday, PPP Chairman believed that the US was being given bases inside Pakistan due to the changing situation in neighbouring Afghanistan, reported Pajhwok news agency.

He stressed that decisions on the fast-changing situation in Afghanistan should be taken in consultation with all political leaders.

Unlike the PPP government that took a tough stance on the drone attack on Salala check-post, the Imran Khan administration had no qualms toeing the line of foreign powers, he alleged.

Amid country's public rhetoric about providing no foreign boots on the ground, Pakistan moves ahead to give Pentagon the access to country's military bases as US troops withdraw from Afghanistan.

Earlier, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had told media in Islamabad on May 11 "We will not allow boots on the ground or military bases on our territory."

The Pakistan Foreign Office has also publicly denied that any "new agreements" have been reached with the US military on base usage.



At the same time, Pakistan has confirmed that essential frameworks for air and ground support for US military forces signed back in 2001 remains valid, reported Asia Times.

The US Pentagon has announced that it is looking for military bases in the region to monitor and prevent Afghanistan's re-emergence as a hub of terrorism and anti-US activities.

As the Pentagon has confirmed, the US is currently in talks with Pakistan on bases. Islamabad has already agreed to give the US "overflight access" to support its mission in Afghanistan. This reflects Pakistan's own willingness to develop a new partnership with the US. (ANI)

