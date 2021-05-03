Bill and Melinda Gates announce to end marriage after 27 years

Washington [US], May 4 (ANI): Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates announced the decision to end their marriage after 27 years, saying "we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives".



Bill and Melinda said in a joint statement which was shared by the Microsoft co-founder on Twitter.

"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable people to lead healthy, productive lives," read the statement.

However, the duo said they will continue to together at Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

"Both Bill and Melinda had already made giving away their wealth through philanthropy a shared priority and said that they will continue to work together at their foundation," the statement said.

"We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives. We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life." (ANI)

