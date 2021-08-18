Bill for exemption from NEET in ongoing session only: Stalin

Chennai, Aug 18 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday said the government will bring in a Bill, during the ongoing assembly session,to cancel the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical college admissions.

Responding to a point made by law maker Udhayanidhi Stalin on the NEET, he said during the elections, the DMK had promised that its goal on coming to power would be to get an exemption from the entrance exam.