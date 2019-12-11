Bill introduced in Lok Sabha to amend welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): A bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on Wednesday to amend an existing law concerning the welfare of senior citizens and parents and expand some existing definitions such as maintenance, welfare, children and parents.

The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was introduced by Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot.



The Bill seeks to amend the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

It provides for the registration of senior citizens care homes and home-care service agencies and minimum standards for senior citizen care homes. (ANI)

