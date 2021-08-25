Bill proposing to empower Jharkhand govt to remove Mayor, president in municipal bodies approved by state cabinet

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], August 25 (ANI): A bill that proposes to give power to the Jharkhand government to remove the Mayor and the president in the municipal bodies was approved by the state Cabinet on Tuesday.



As per the proposed Jharkhand Municipal (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the election of the mayor and president in the municipal bodies in the state will not be conducted on party symbols. Apart from this, the deputy mayor and vice-president will be elected by the elected councillors on the basis of majority.

The bill proposed by the State Urban Development and Housing Department was approved at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Expressing the BJP's strong disapproval of the bill, state party spokesperson Pratul Shahdev said, "Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has lost its credibility in the entire state. The fear of defeat in the civic polls is evident from this bill. They have not done anything for the people. They fear rejection from people in the polls which is why they want to end the system of local body elections. The BJP will oppose it."

According to the Bill, 2021, the state government will also have the power to remove the mayor and presidents of municipal bodies from their posts for violating the rules.

For example, if the mayor and the president of the municipal body are absent from more than three meetings of the board without giving sufficient reasons or if the mayor is negligent in the discharge of his duties or willfully denies tax duty, in such a situation, the state government will have the power to remove the mayor and the president once the Bill is passed by the Jharkhand Assembly and also received the Governor's nod.

The Bill will be laid on the table of the House in the upcoming Monsoon session of the state assembly which is scheduled to begin on September 3. (ANI)

