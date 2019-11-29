Bill to amend Arms Act introduced in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], Nov 29 (ANI): A bill which seeks to increase punishment for illegally making or selling prohibited arms and ammunition, illegal manufacture and import or export of firearms was introduced in Lok Sabha on Friday.

The Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was introduced by Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy in Lok Sabha.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill states that there is a need to amend the Arms Act, 1959, to effectively curb crimes committed by using illegal firearms.It said the law enforcement agencies indicate growing nexus between possession of illegal firearms and commission of criminal offences and with the advancement in technology, the firepower and sophistication of illegal firearms have increased significantly over the years."The trans-border dimensions of illegal arms trafficking are causing a threat to internal security and to prevent the usage of illicit firearms so trafficked has also become a prime concern," it said.The bill also seeks to rationalise and facilitate licensing procedures for use of firearms by individuals and sportspersons.It seeks to define new offences and prescribing punishment for them, such as for taking away firearms from police or armed forces, involvement in organised crime syndicate, illicit trafficking including smuggled firearms of foreign make or prohibited arms and prohibited ammunition, use of firearms in rash and negligent manner in celebratory gunfire endangering human life.It also seeks to enhance the period of arms licence from three years to five years and also to issue arms licence in its electronic form. (ANI)