Bill to repeal 58 obsolete laws introduced in LS

A Bill to repeal 58 obsolete laws was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2019, was introduced by Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad who said that the BJP-led government has already repealed 1458 obsolete Acts.

He said there were several laws of the British era, and some of the obsolete laws create difficulties for people and there was a need to repeal them.

Congress member Shashi Tharoor said that the government was rushing through Bills without giving members time for proper study and reflection.He said that a copy of the Bill should be circulated two days in advance.Tharoor said that the Opposition wants to help the government to get archaic Bills repealed and it should take the Opposition members along instead of presenting the members with a fait accompli.Trinamool Congress member Kalyan Banerjee also complained that he was not getting enough time to prepare on the business for the day.The Speaker said that some laws pertained to the British era and House should make efforts to make new laws.Responding to concerns of Opposition members, he said that there will be an endeavour from the next session that members get copies of Bills according to rules.As Opposition members sought to speak, Speaker said that he had given a ruling according to the wishes of members and the House was taking everyone along.BJD member Bhartruhari Mahtab said that some information was available on the Internet and members can make use of it.Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Meghwal said that the Bill had been brought after discussion in the business advisory committee."We are not rushing (the Bills)," he said. (ANI)