Bill to replace J&K Reorganization (Amendment) Ordinance introduced in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy introduced Bill in Rajya Sabha on Thursday to replace Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021.



The Bill is aimed to merge the Jammu and Kashmir cadre Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers with that of the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, and Union Territory (AGMUT).

The President had promulgated the ordinance to amend the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019, informed the Central Government in its gazette notification in January.

The ordinance amended Section 13 [Applicability of Article 239A] and Section 88 [Provisions relating to All India Services] of the Act.

As the Upper House proceedings resumed, farmers' issues dominated the agenda of opposition parties. (ANI)

