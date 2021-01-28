Billboards to display beneficiaries' snaps to encourage vaccinations

The officials have decided to take snapshots of beneficiaries while taking jabs to display on billboards, which will be positioned at the hospitals cum vaccination points.

New Delhi, Jan 28 (IANS) In a move to encourage the turnout for Covid vaccination drive, district administrations across Delhi plan to display snapshots of beneficiaries inoculated in the immunisation exercise at designated vaccination centres, officials said on Thursday.

"They will be positioned at key hospitals and at the centres which have not been able to meet the expected daily target," a senior official told IANS.

"The healthcare workers will gain more confidence when they will see that their peers are featured on the billboard. It will also instill a sense of pride among the beneficiaries featured and will further boost the morale of their colleagues," the official added.

The hospitals have also started to share the photograph of the beneficiaries inoculated there.

"We have provided the photographs to the administration," Dr Neelam Roy, nodal officer of Covid vaccination at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital told IANS.

The Central government run-RML had vaccinated 48 people in the previous session on Wednesday. The hospital is struggling to vaccinate people to its full capacity which is set as 100 by the Union Health Ministry.

The vaccination which started with a poor response has gradually picked up the pace. For the last three sessions, the overall vaccination target the capital achieved has remained above 80 per cent.

Meanwhile, the hospitals are also trying to formulate ways to achieve optimum capacity of target vaccinations.

Dr Pragya Shukla, nodal officer of Covid vaccination at Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI), told IANS that the hospital is regularly holding counselling sessions with their staff where they are encouraging them to take part in the vaccination. "Besides, measures like vaccine badges and gifts are also in the kitty," she added.

Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) gifted bouquets as a token of appreciation on the launch day of mega vaccination drive started on January 16.

"We are thinking of presenting a badge to the beneficiaries. Badges elicit a sense of pride and idea behind this initiative is to win confidence in vaccines of those who have apprehension for it," RGSSH and DSCI Director Dr B.L. Sherwal said.

