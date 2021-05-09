Bina Refinery will provide 25 MT oxygen to MP on daily basis, says Dharmendra Pradhan

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 9 (ANI): Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said that the Bina Refinery will provide 25 metric tonnes (MT) oxygen to Madhya Pradesh on a daily basis amid increasing demand for medical oxygen due to surging COVID-19 cases.



Pradhan along with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh on Saturday convened a meeting with officials of Bharat Oman Refinery Ltd in Sagar district.

"In the coming days, the Bina Refinery will provide 25 MT oxygen to Madhya Pradesh on a daily basis," Pradhan told ANI, adding that it equals to about 3,000 thousand jumbo cylinders a day.

Pradhan also reviewed a 1,000-bed temporary COVID facility in the district, scheduled to start functioning from May 25.

Speaking about the facility, Chauhan said that efforts were being made to be self-reliant in terms of oxygen.

"We have smaller oxygen plants in our state. Discussions are being held with Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan regarding the setting up of a big plant. Keeping in mind all the factors, a decision will be made," he said.

Madhya Pradesh reported as many as 11,598 new COVID-19 cases, 4,445 recoveries and 90 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total cases now stands at 6,60,712, including 5,51,892 recoveries, 6,334 deaths and 1,02,486 active cases. (ANI)