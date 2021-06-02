Bineesh Kodiyeri's bail application rejected for 7th time

This is the seventh time that the bail application has been turned down and the case has now been posted for June 9.

Bengaluru/Thiruvananthapuram, June 2 (IANS) The bail application of Bineesh Kodiyeri - younger son of former CPI-M Kerala state secretary and politburo member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, failed to get a positive response on Wednesday in the Karnataka High Court.

Bineesh was arrested by the Bengaluru division of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and since October 29 last year, he has been cooling his heels at a jail in Bengaluru.

The counsel for Bineesh has been trying to get an interim bail, for a while as he claims is 'unwell' and wish to be near his father.

The court however said the issue of interim bail can wait and it has been asking for a while the source of a substantial sum of money that has come into the account of Bineesh and the details of which has now been submitted.

Bineesh's close aide Anoop Mohammed was first picked up by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and has been jailed in Bengaluru and it was after his arrest, Bineesh was questioned and later arrested.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan recently had gone on record stating that his son is jailed due to political vendetta as in cases registered under PMLA, bail is generally given, but in his son's case it has not happened.

