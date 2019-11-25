Binoy Viswam gives notice over 'Maharashtra govt formation'

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has given a Suspension of Business Notice in the Upper House under rule 267 over the 'Maharashtra government formation'.

After a prolonged uncertainty over the government formation that lasted for nearly a month, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday early morning took oath for the second consecutive term as the state chief minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as deputy chief minister.



The Supreme Court on Sunday issued notices to the Maharashtra government, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar and the Centre, asking for relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs on November 25.





MLAs of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are staying at different hotels in Mumbai in a bid to prevent poaching by the BJP, which has formed the government in the state but is yet pass the floor test.

