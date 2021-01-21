Biopic on centenarian marathoner Fauja Singh (Ld)

On Thursday, Aleya Motion Magic, ThinkInk Picturez, and Blue Lotus Creative announced to adapt 'Turbaned Tornado', biography of the iconic marathon runner Fauja Singh into a biopic. The movie will be titled 'Fauja' and directed by well-known director Omung Kumar B.

Chandigarh, Jan 21 (IANS) Centenarian marathon runner Fauja Singh's biography 'Turbaned Tornado', authored by Chandigarh-based Khushwant Singh, is all set to become a biopic.

A story that necessitated the collaboration of three creative powerhouses, namely Omung Kumar B., Raaj Shaandilyaa, and Kunal Shivdasani, is now all set to see the light of day.

Pooling their individual sensibilities together, the three filmmakers announced 'Fauja' based on the book 'Turbaned Tornado' written by Khushwant Singh and published by Rupa Publications, on the real life story of the 109-year-old Fauja Singh (better known as the Sikh Superman), who stunned the world with his age-defying energy by shattering world records as a marathon runner.

The biopic is touted to inspire generations with an amazing story that captures his fascinating journey over the decades.

Directed by Omung Kumar, the biopic chronicles the life of Fauja Singh, the world's oldest Marathon Runner, whose rollercoaster-ride-like journey is nothing short of inspiring.

With soul-stirring dramas such as Mary Kom and Sarbjit to his credit, Director and Producer, Omung Kumar, said in a statement, "The story of Fauja Singh depicts the insurmountable odds stacked against him and what sheer power of will can make of someone who is challenged medically, by age and by society."

The biography of Fauja Singh was released in July 2011 in the House of Lords, London.

'Turbaned Tornado' will be the second book of Chandigarh-based author Khushwant Singh, which will be adapted into a movie.

Last year, Guneet Monga, famed producer of films like 'Lunch Box' and 'Gangs of Wasseypur', had announced adaptation of Khushwant Singh's novel 'Maharaja in Denims' for a movie.

Khushwant Singh, who is currently the State Information Commissioner, Punjab, has also written the authorised biography of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The biography was a bestseller. Author Khushwant Singh told IANS, "I'm humbled and honoured as this is my second book that is being adapted for a movie.

"Fauja Singh's incredible story has to be brought out before the world to highlight the thinking, toil and determination of the man. I am absolutely delighted to be associated with this project in the creative capacity."

Producer Kunal Shivdasani of Aleya Motion Magic said: "It is a beautiful story about a man whose life takes him on an epic journey making him a world icon as he discovers his passion for running marathons; eventually that guided him to make an impact on the world by bringing about a change to humanity.

"Omung is a dear friend and we share the same vision for the film, he has helmed Sarbjit and Mary Kom -- two of the best and most successful biopics in the country and so having him chair the director's role for this film was a unanimous decision.

"We are very excited to offer this story to viewers, who have been deprived of cinema as we know it for quite some time. Our film intends to make the amazing journey of Fauja Singh personal to everyone watching it."

Producer Raaj Shaandilyaa said, "Fauja Singh is the real king and we are all honoured to present his story in the form of a cinematic experience for the Indian diaspora world over. This story takes us on a journey through time and makes the realisation of what our grandparents have been through. It is a film that promises an instant connect."

