Bird flu detected in Odisha, culling ordered

Bhubaneswar, Jan 27 (IANS) The Odisha government on Monday ordered the culling of poultry after bird flu was detected at Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) here.

OUAT on Monday confirmed bird flu strain in the samples which it had sent to Bhopal for laboratory tests.

After confirmation of bird flu in OUAT poultry farm located inside the campus of College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry, the state government has stepped up measures for the containment of the disease.

The area within 1 km radius of the infected site of OUAT poultry farm has been declared as the infected zone and area within 1 to 10 km radius of the infected site has been declared as the surveillance zone, said an official from Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department. The official said all the poultry birds within 1 km radius of the infected site will be culled from Tuesday and disposed of by deep burial method. To carry out the culling operation and surveillance measures, 12 Rapid Response Teams (RRT) have been formed with qualified veterinary doctors and para-veterinarians. Seven teams will be engaged for culling operation and the other five will carry out surveillance measures outside. The RRTs within 1 km radius of the infected site will cull the poultry birds in the OUAT poultry farm and shops and establishments in the infected zone, the official said. The government said that the spread of the virus affecting humans is extremely rare and accordingly, the general public should not have any reason to panic. cd/vd